Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

