Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

