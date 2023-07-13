Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

About Yandex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Yandex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,517,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.