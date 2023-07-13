Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Stock Performance
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yandex
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.