Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
