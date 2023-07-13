Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Evelo Biosciences

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

