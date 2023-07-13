Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.