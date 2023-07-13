Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$167.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$168.16.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$154.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$157.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$142.37 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

