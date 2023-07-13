Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial raised Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCC opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

