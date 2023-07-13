Jefferies Financial Group Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $176.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.