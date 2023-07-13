Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $38.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

FHI opened at $33.72 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

