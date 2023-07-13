NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.51 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.