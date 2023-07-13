NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.51 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoViricides

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Stories

