Wolfe Research Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Underperform

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.67% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE AA opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

