StockNews.com Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Assurant stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

