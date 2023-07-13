American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

