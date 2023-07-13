Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.