Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.88.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
