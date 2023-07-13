StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARNC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,586,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth $430,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 12,047.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $4,695,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

(Get Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.