JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 140.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.59) to GBX 757 ($9.74) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.58).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 789.50 ($10.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 798.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,127.06. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,032,891.57). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

