Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.41) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.12) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.
Central Asia Metals Trading Up 2.1 %
CAML opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.18 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.88.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
