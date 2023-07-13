Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.41) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.12) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

CAML opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.18 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.88.

Insider Transactions at Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,894.25). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,894.25). Also, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($25,775.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,119 shares of company stock worth $4,088,562. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.