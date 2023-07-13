StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

