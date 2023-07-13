OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

