OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of OncoCyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
