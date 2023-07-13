Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.32) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 133 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.96 million, a PE ratio of 6,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

In other news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($48,199.15). 26.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.