Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 62

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s previous close.
Kinovo Price Performance
KINO opened at GBX 41 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.24. The company has a market capitalization of £25.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.23.
