Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 62

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s previous close.

Kinovo Price Performance

KINO opened at GBX 41 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kinovo has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.24. The company has a market capitalization of £25.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

