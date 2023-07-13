Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $63.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

