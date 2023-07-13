Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cornerstone FS stock opened at GBX 10.76 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.45 ($0.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.43.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

