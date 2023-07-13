Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Cornerstone FS Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Cornerstone FS stock opened at GBX 10.76 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.45 ($0.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.43.
About Cornerstone FS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone FS
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.