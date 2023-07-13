Barclays Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

