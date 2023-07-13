SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $90.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bernstein Bank from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SE. HSBC increased their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

