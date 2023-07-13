Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 330.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Verastem has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

