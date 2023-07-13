Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2023

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 330.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Verastem has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.