Craig Hallum Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $2.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 512,294 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,902,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

