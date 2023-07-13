Piper Sandler Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Price Target to $16.00

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

SHBI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $54,609. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

