Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $110.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.