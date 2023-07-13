Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.22) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOON. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211 ($2.71).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.36. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.40 ($2.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.30. The company has a market capitalization of £566.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,068.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.