Chardan Capital Increases 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $31.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s previous close. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile



4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Articles

