WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.02 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
