WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.02 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

