Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 675 by Analysts at Barclays

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of OTC WPLCF opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Wise has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

