Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 675 by Analysts at Barclays

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wise Price Performance
Shares of OTC WPLCF opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Wise has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
About Wise
