Citigroup Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACDVF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.96. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

