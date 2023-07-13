HSBC Lowers Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Assura Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
Assura Company Profile
