Societe Generale Upgrades Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to Hold

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCY opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

