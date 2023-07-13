British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.57) to GBX 325 ($4.18) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.17 on Monday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

