Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

Cancom stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

