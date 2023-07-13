Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.