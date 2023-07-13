DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
DIC Asset Price Performance
DDCCF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.
About DIC Asset
