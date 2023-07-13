DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DDCCF stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

