HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HPQ stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $175,923,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $151,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

