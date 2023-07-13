StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Omeros has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.80.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

