StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Omeros has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.80.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Omeros

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,532.82. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

