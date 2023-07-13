First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

FFBC opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

