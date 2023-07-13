Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($38.60) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

