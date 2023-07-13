StockNews.com Upgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Buy

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,488,000 after acquiring an additional 634,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

