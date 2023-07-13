RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

