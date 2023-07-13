Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

