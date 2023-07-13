National Bankshares Reiterates C$41.00 Price Target for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$36.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.06. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.3961353 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

