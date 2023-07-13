Allot Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the average daily volume of 447 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Allot Communications worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLT opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

