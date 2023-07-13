Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,401 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.